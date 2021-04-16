Holton man arrested on meth count in Jackson County

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton man was behind bars following his arrest in connection with methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

The man was identified as Joshua Alan Shughart, 33.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, deputies stopped a 2001 Ford Taurs around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of 142nd Road for an alleged vehicle registration violation.

Morse said upon further investigation, deputies discovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia during the traffic stop.

Shughart was booked into the Jackson County Jai in Holton in connection with possession f m ethamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

