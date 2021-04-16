Helping Hands clinic gets $45K boost from Petco Love Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A low-cost spay/neuter clinic at Helping Hands Humane Society took a step forward in getting the equipment it will need to open.

Helping Hands announced Friday it received a $45,000 grant from the Petco Love Foundation, the charitable arm of the national pet supply store chain. They will use the money for medical supply and surgical equipment needed for the planned clinic. It will give community members a place to affordably spay or neuter their pets.

“Medical equipment is really expensive so these funds are really necessary,” Grace Clinton of Helping Hands Humane Society said. “We really believe the human animal bond should be available to anybody, from any walk of life, from any income level. We know the cost of care can be a pretty big measure for people. A lot of people don’t have the funds to take their animal to get spayed or neutered even if they really want to. We hope this will bridge the service gap.”

Hill’s previously donated $200,000 toward construction of the clinic, which will utilize space in the existing HHHS facility. Former Hill’s employee Dr. Kevin Hahn and his wife Lisa also gave $150,000 through a fund they established through Topeka Community Foundation.

Watch the video for an update on the project - and to meet Daisy Mae and Easton!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.