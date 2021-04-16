Health Department gathers information on COVID-19 youth vaccinations

GEARY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said Friday that the Health Department has been asked to vaccinate high school kids between the ages of 16 to 18. They want to see how many students are interested in receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the only one approved for children between the ages of 16 and 18.

Berges said if we have enough interest, we can special order a limited supply from the state to cover the students. Please use the link below to let us know if you are interested so we know how many vaccines to request. Students will receive their first dose with the second dose given 21 days later. Full protection is considered 2 weeks after the second dose, which means that exposure to a case would not result in the need to quarantine.

If you have any questions or want to sign up, just call the Health Department at 785-762-5788.

Please use this link to sign up so we know how many vaccines we need to order. Only those between the ages of 16 and 18 are asked to use the link below.

To learn more click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.