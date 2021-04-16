Advertisement

‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.(Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on “Peaky Blinders” and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Man convicted of killing 2 women who disappeared 10 years apart
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday near Coffeyville in...
Topeka man injured in car-semi crash early Thursday in southeast Kansas
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking
TPD investigating a shooting
TPD investigate shooting that left one person dead

Latest News

CEO Ed Bastian said Thursday that ticket sales have been stronger in the last two weeks than at...
A $1.2 billion loss for Delta, but recovery is on the radar
Federal agency to send review team to Kansas university
Police identify 12-year-old shot and killed in Leavenworth
First Alert Rain
Friday forecast: A rainy end to the week