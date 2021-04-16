Gov. Kelly vetoes Senate Bill 50

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed Senate Bill 50, which would require marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales, transient and guest taxes, as well as 911 fees.

Governor Laura Kelly says despite COVID-19, Kansas experienced a record-setting $2.5 billion in new business investments. She said she remains committed to fiscal responsibility and therefore has vetoed Senate Bill 50.

“Last year, despite COVID-19, Kansas experienced a record-setting $2.5 billion in new investment from businesses. These companies chose to make Kansas home in large part due to the state’s recent investments in our economic development tools, prioritizing funding for infrastructure improvements, and reinvesting in our students,” said Gov. Kelly. “As many of you with whom I served well remember, in order to provide sustainable funding for essential government services, we cannot return to the era of perennial, self-inflicted budget crises that undermine the very fabric and foundation of our state.”

To read Senate Bill 50, click HERE.

