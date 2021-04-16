Advertisement

Gov. Kelly vetoes Senate Bill 50

(Kansas Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed Senate Bill 50, which would require marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales, transient and guest taxes, as well as 911 fees.

Governor Laura Kelly says despite COVID-19, Kansas experienced a record-setting $2.5 billion in new business investments. She said she remains committed to fiscal responsibility and therefore has vetoed Senate Bill 50.

“Last year, despite COVID-19, Kansas experienced a record-setting $2.5 billion in new investment from businesses. These companies chose to make Kansas home in large part due to the state’s recent investments in our economic development tools, prioritizing funding for infrastructure improvements, and reinvesting in our students,” said Gov. Kelly. “As many of you with whom I served well remember, in order to provide sustainable funding for essential government services, we cannot return to the era of perennial, self-inflicted budget crises that undermine the very fabric and foundation of our state.”

To read Senate Bill 50, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Man convicted of killing 2 women who disappeared 10 years apart
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday near Coffeyville in...
Topeka man injured in car-semi crash early Thursday in southeast Kansas
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking
TPD investigating a shooting
TPD investigate shooting that left one person dead

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Sen. Marshall demands investigation into Planned Parenthood
Julissa Andazola poses while completing courses to supplement her application for dental school...
One-year master’s program provides path for professional biomedical studies
USD 475 to offer free meals, transportation for Summer School Camp
President Biden orders American flags to half-staff in honor of FedEx mass shooting victims