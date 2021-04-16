Gov. Kelly signs four bills to strengthen economy, attract businesses to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed four bills into law addressing the state’s economy.

She says the bi-partisan bills will help strengthen Kansas’ economy and attract more businesses to the state.

“As our state recovers from COVID-19, we have the opportunity to rebuild a stronger, healthier, more resilient workforce and economy in Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “These bipartisan bills will help us achieve this goal by improving our ability to recruit cutting-edge businesses, revitalize our rural communities, and address housing shortages statewide. I thank the Legislature and Department of Commerce for their work on this important legislation.”

Senate Bills 65 and 66 streamline state programs to help companies access tax credits; Senate Bill 90 enables more renovation projects to be done in rural districts; and Senate Bill 124 updates the STAR Bonds program to increase its use in rural areas, and as a recruiting tool for headquarters and major business facilities.

“Governor Kelly is known for her unwavering support of education, but measures like these prove she is also the Economic Development Governor,” Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “The Governor and our partners in the Legislature are responding to the needs of businesses and communities throughout our state, making rapid growth attainable in communities of all sizes. The pillars of our Framework for Growth, including forward-thinking policy, emphasis on talent and innovation and effective leveraging of community assets all are represented in this legislation. These new laws will be truly instrumental drivers of Kansas’ economic growth.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.