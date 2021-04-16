Advertisement

Gov. Kelly signs four bills to strengthen economy, attract businesses to Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare center, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor calls a Republican proposal to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's school sports "regressive." (AP Photo/John Hanna)((AP Photo/John Hanna))
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed four bills into law addressing the state’s economy.

She says the bi-partisan bills will help strengthen Kansas’ economy and attract more businesses to the state.

“As our state recovers from COVID-19, we have the opportunity to rebuild a stronger, healthier, more resilient workforce and economy in Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “These bipartisan bills will help us achieve this goal by improving our ability to recruit cutting-edge businesses, revitalize our rural communities, and address housing shortages statewide. I thank the Legislature and Department of Commerce for their work on this important legislation.”

Senate Bills 65 and 66 streamline state programs to help companies access tax credits; Senate Bill 90 enables more renovation projects to be done in rural districts; and Senate Bill 124 updates the STAR Bonds program to increase its use in rural areas, and as a recruiting tool for headquarters and major business facilities.

“Governor Kelly is known for her unwavering support of education, but measures like these prove she is also the Economic Development Governor,” Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “The Governor and our partners in the Legislature are responding to the needs of businesses and communities throughout our state, making rapid growth attainable in communities of all sizes. The pillars of our Framework for Growth, including forward-thinking policy, emphasis on talent and innovation and effective leveraging of community assets all are represented in this legislation. These new laws will be truly instrumental drivers of Kansas’ economic growth.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Austen Burris
Man arrested for setting fire to Topeka home
Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
One in custody following altercation near car dealership
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes

Latest News

Sen. Marshall bill lowering prescription drug costs heading to President’s desk
Josh Crotinger and his dad Dustin received a surprise visit from Supt. Scott McWilliams and...
Auburn-Washburn leaders surprise hard-working students
Lt. Gen. Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic for Eastern Kansas VA Health Care...
Eastern Kansas VA Health Care hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Junction City
City of Manhattan Road Construction on Kimball Avenue near Candlewood Shopping Center
Road construction near Candlewood Shopping Center to fix storm sewer, improve traffic flow