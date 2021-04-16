Friday forecast: A rainy end to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rainy end to the work week with a few more hit and miss showers continuing tonight and even into tomorrow. The key is hit and miss showers especially tomorrow but there has been consistency in models in at least hinting at some showers on Saturday that it did get put in the 8 day.

The biggest question is how heavy the rain will be today then how quickly tonight will the rain become more isolated. Fairly high confidence that lightning will not occur so t-storms aren’t expected.

After the storm system today with some leftover energy tomorrow for some spotty showers, the next weather maker is precipitation behind a cold front for Monday night. First off there remains questions of the timing of a cold front Monday and this could factor into how warm it’ll get and/or if temperatures drop in the afternoon. Then the concern is for the potential for snow Monday night which could impact roads Tuesday morning. Way too early to discuss specifics but certainly something to monitor.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Rainy. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds N/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Hit and miss showers will exist all day with most spots dry. There may even be a few breaks in the clouds but in general it’ll be mostly cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

There may be some isolated showers early Saturday evening otherwise the question will be on clouds clearing Saturday night. This will set-up a potential for a frost/freeze scenario with lows in the 30s. By Sunday it’ll be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.

Monday for many will be the warmest day in the next 8 days but the timing of a cold front will be key to determine temperatures. Don’t be surprised if temperatures range anywhere from 50° in north-central KS to upper 60s near I-35.

A rain/snow mix will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning with any leftover precipitation that lingers into Tuesday changing to rain. How quickly that occurs is in question as well so don’t be surprised if the 8 day gets changed to a rain/snow mix vs just rain as it is right now.

After a brief break from precipitation Wednesday, another storm system will develop late Thursday and bring scattered showers into Friday. Still no signs of the weather pattern turning to a more consistent pattern of warmer temperatures so it will remain below average for the next 8-10 days.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely today. More hit and miss showers tomorrow. While it will be cool tomorrow if you do have any outdoor plans you don’t need to cancel them just keep an eye on updated forecasts but especially have the WIBW Weather app handy and check the radar through the day tomorrow. Again lightning is not expected so if you are caught outside and it starts raining there isn’t a danger. Frost or a potential freeze is likely in at least a portion of northeast KS Sunday morning, Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Snow accumulation is possible Monday night which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Way too early to discuss impacts or snowfall totals. There may be some idea as early as Sunday evening otherwise get the latest updates through the day on Monday on what to expect with this storm system.



