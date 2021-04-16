Advertisement

Former Shawnee Heights student has been selected for a Truman Scholarship

By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Destiny Magnett now attends Grinnell College in Iowa, but her roots in Kansas helped her determine her career choice.

“I grew up in a unique religious background I was blessed in Utah so I was blessed there as a baby and I went to a few non-denominational churches in Topeka and in the surrounding areas,” Magnett says.

It didn’t take long to decide what school was right for her--

“Before I was a student at Grinnell when I was a prospective student, I visited a Christian scriptures class, and immediately I knew this is what I wanted to do with my life,” she said.

Magnett is preparing for a career blending both religion and community-driven peacebuilding.

“I am a religious study major and I have minors in peace and conflict studies and studies of south and east Asia so I am really interested in doing work related to dialogue, community peacebuilding, and religious literacy,” said Magnett.

She started working on the application process in February of 2020, and not only she, but her parents are glad the hard work paid off.

“I did a joint facetime call with my mom and my dad and my mom like burst into tears and I’m like “whoa” I wasn’t expecting that and my dad was very very happy and they are both proud of me and it makes me feel very nice,” she said.

Destiny says this $30,000 scholarship will help her continue her education.

“I plan on going to divinity school and I want to continue to focus religion in my studies so, in my two-year degree program, I am a high financial needs student trying to get through with as little debt as possible because religious studies degrees are exactly in the highest paying brackets after graduation,” she said.

The scholarship carries the legacy of our 33rd president by supporting the next generation of public service leaders.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Man convicted of killing 2 women who disappeared 10 years apart
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday near Coffeyville in...
Topeka man injured in car-semi crash early Thursday in southeast Kansas
TPD investigating a shooting
TPD investigate shooting that left one person dead

Latest News

KSHSAA logo
KSHSAA looking for State Golf volunteers
Junction City Police Department's Chief's Advisory Council meeting schedule
Police Chief strives for transparency, hosts community meetings to share crime statistics
Hale Library reopens following remodel and restorations
Schools set to take action against utility companies for what they allege is price gouging.
Some Kansas public schools set to take legal action against gas utilities they accuse of price gouging
Aggieille Showdown Showmanship Ring
Aggieville Showdown Friday night Check-In