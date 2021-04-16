Former Shawnee Heights student has been selected for a Truman Scholarship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Destiny Magnett now attends Grinnell College in Iowa, but her roots in Kansas helped her determine her career choice.

“I grew up in a unique religious background I was blessed in Utah so I was blessed there as a baby and I went to a few non-denominational churches in Topeka and in the surrounding areas,” Magnett says.

It didn’t take long to decide what school was right for her--

“Before I was a student at Grinnell when I was a prospective student, I visited a Christian scriptures class, and immediately I knew this is what I wanted to do with my life,” she said.

Magnett is preparing for a career blending both religion and community-driven peacebuilding.

“I am a religious study major and I have minors in peace and conflict studies and studies of south and east Asia so I am really interested in doing work related to dialogue, community peacebuilding, and religious literacy,” said Magnett.

She started working on the application process in February of 2020, and not only she, but her parents are glad the hard work paid off.

“I did a joint facetime call with my mom and my dad and my mom like burst into tears and I’m like “whoa” I wasn’t expecting that and my dad was very very happy and they are both proud of me and it makes me feel very nice,” she said.

Destiny says this $30,000 scholarship will help her continue her education.

“I plan on going to divinity school and I want to continue to focus religion in my studies so, in my two-year degree program, I am a high financial needs student trying to get through with as little debt as possible because religious studies degrees are exactly in the highest paying brackets after graduation,” she said.

The scholarship carries the legacy of our 33rd president by supporting the next generation of public service leaders.

