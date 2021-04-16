Eastern Kansas VA Health Care hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans and their qualified dependents and caretakers in the Junction City area were invited to a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday evening.

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System hosted a COVID-19 vaccination Clinic at the Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Junction City.

Veterans, their dependents, and caretakers were able to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, in the third vaccination clinic held by the VA in Junction City.

Staff members say the veterans were thrilled to be able to receive their vaccines without having to travel to the Topeka or Leavenworth clinics.

“They’ve provided such an astounding service to us, through the military, so for us to be able to bring this to them is an honor, and we’re very excited to be able to do that.” VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, RN-Nurse Manager, Patti Doncouse says.

If you are a veteran and still want to receive the COVID-19 vaccination through the V-A Eastern Kansas Health Care System, you can find more information here.

