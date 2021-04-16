Doctors point to low post-shot case number in support of COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The CDC said about 5,800 people in the United States got coronavirus even after being fully vaccinated. That’s out of 77 million people who have received their full vaccine.

Even after the data was released, Stephanie Curtis of Wichita said it didn’t influence her decision to get the shot.

“I feel like just like with the flu shot if you get it, there’s still a chance you’re going to get it,” said Curtis.

KU School of Medicine-Wichita Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine/Center for Clinical Research Director Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D said the few cases of people getting sick is a sign of how effective the vaccine actually is.

“Again, the percentage of people getting Covid is so small, meaning that we are protecting millions of people,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt. " I think it’s really important to focus on that, not necessarily that there is 6,000 people that have gotten Covid after the vaccine, but more importantly how many millions of people have not had the virus.”

She said even though no vaccine is 100 percent effective it’s still important to get vaccinated.

“What the vaccines are there to do is really reduce your risk of getting it,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt. “But also make sure you’re not getting those really severe symptoms that unfortunately have taken the lives of so many.”

Thursday Pfizer’s CEO also said people who get the shot will most likely need to get a new dose in about a year, something Schwasinger-Schmidt said it’s not official.

“Remember, Pfizer and Moderna really got started around April or May of last year,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt. " So we’re really coming up on that mark where those first people who enrolled will have a year worth of data. That’s going to be really telling for us because we need to see if that protection is long lasting.”

Schwasinger-Schmidt said they’re hopeful the protection from the vaccine will last longer than a year, but depending on how the virus is changing, people may need booster doses along the way.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.