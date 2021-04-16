Dillons to continue mask requirements in stores

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As mask mandates end around the state, at least one retail chain will still require masks in their stores.

Dillons says they will continue to follow Kroger’s national policy to require all employees and shoppers to wear masks inside their stores.

Dillons spokesperson Sheila Regehr says having a blanket policy helps the company maintain a safe environment across all of its stores.

“It’s a process we have in place to help maintain the safety of our own associates and others while they’re shopping here in the store,” Dillon’s Spokesperson Sheila Regehr said.

Dillon’s stores will have extra masks available for anyone who needs one while shopping.

