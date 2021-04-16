Advertisement

DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists

Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men face involuntary manslaughter charges for a March wreck that killed two motorcyclists.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said Friday he charged Randy Clelland and Rigo Phinney each with two counts of involuntary manslaughter; eight counts of endangerment; reckless driving; driving while suspended; no liability insurance; improper towing; improper towing without safety flags; failure to yield; and illegal registration.

According to Kagay, the two men were using a pickup to tow a disabled pickup March 20th on Hwy. 24 at Meriden Rd. As they tried to turn north from the highway onto Meriden Rd., the chain they were using to pull came loose. A group of motorcycles was headed west at the time, and tried to avoid the trucks, but the motorcycle Anthony Vardys was driving could not avoid a collision, and hit the disabled truck.

Vardys and his wife, Tamara Vardys, who was his passenger, both died.

Clelland and Phinney had bonds set at $150,000 each. Their next court date is not yet set.

