Covid-19 vaccinations will be available during Tulip Festival

(WHSV)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - The Pottawatomie County Health Department, collaborating with Wamego Health Center, is providing COVID-19 vaccines during the Tulip Festival in Wamego this weekend.  They will be dispensed on Saturday from 10 a.m.until 2 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to3 p.m. at the Wamego Senior Center.

Schedule your appointment now at https://scheduleacovid-19vaccine-pottawatomiecountyhealthdepartment.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php

