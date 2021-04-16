Covid-19 vaccinations will be available during Tulip Festival

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - The Pottawatomie County Health Department, collaborating with Wamego Health Center, is providing COVID-19 vaccines during the Tulip Festival in Wamego this weekend. They will be dispensed on Saturday from 10 a.m.until 2 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to3 p.m. at the Wamego Senior Center.

Schedule your appointment now at https://scheduleacovid-19vaccine-pottawatomiecountyhealthdepartment.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php

