Brown Co. Sheriff reminds drivers to be vigilant during planting season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant is urging caution on Kansas roadways during planting season.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he wants to remind drivers that planting season has started and farmers are able to start getting into their fields. He said with already busy highways in the county, farm equipment will be more frequent on all roadways.

Sheriff Merchant said drivers should use extra caution and allow plenty of space between their cars and farm equipment. He said when vehicles are in the blind spots of a farmer, they could be unable to see the car. When approaching hills on country roads, he said drivers should slow down as they approach the top and be ready to pull over if they meet farm equipment. He said drivers should be careful to not over-drive their line of sight and stopping distance.

Sheriff Merchant asked that all those driving through Brown Co. use sound judgment when encountering agricultural equipment on Kansas roads. He said they should also remember to be observant of school busses and obey their stop signs.

