Auburn-Washburn leaders surprise hard-working students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn leaders spent the night surprising a few students who went above and beyond this year.

The district normally holds a “Skills for Success Banquet” every year to recognize students that take an extra step towards working hard, getting their work done on time, and treating people with kindness. Due to COVID restrictions, they decided to surprise them at their homes this year.

“Our kids have done an amazing job this school year, so we want to go out and pat them on the back,” Supt. Dr. Scott McWilliams said. “We want to also shake the hands of moms and dads, and say ‘thank you for everything you have done to support your kids through this school year.’”

“Doing it after hours, they have families, too, and want to be home, so I think it’s great to see the extra work they’re putting in to appreciate the kids,” Auburn-Washburn parent Dustin Crotinger said.

Five students were surprised Thursday night, 10 more are slated for visits in a couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.