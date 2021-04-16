After Thursday night slaying, Topeka has four official homicides so far in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a juvenile was shot and killed Thursday night on the city’s east side, Topeka has four homicides so far in 2021, according to WIBW records.

At least two other cases remain under investigation.

In the city’s latest killing, police said, officers were sent at 7:22 p.m. Thursday to the area of S.E. 6th Avenue and Chandler on a report of a shooting.

A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was located and transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith said that upon arrival at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

As of early Friday, the victim’s identity hadn’t been released.

Monasmith said the police department’s homicide unit is reviewing all leads and evidence in the case.

No arrests had been reported as of 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Topeka had four homicides at the same time in 2020. The capital city finished the year with 25 homicides.

According to police, the previous three homicide victims in 2021 in Topeka include:

• 1. Aurora Exon, age 2 years, who died Jan. 5, 2021, after being found unresponsive at a home in the 3500 block of S.W. 10th Avenue. After an investigation, the suspect, Jeffrey James Exon, 45, of Topeka was arrested Tuesday, March 30, and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder; aggravated endangering of a child; and failure to report the death of a child. Exon’s bond was set at $1 million.

• 2. Michael Stringfield, 42, of Topeka, who was shot and killed around 11;30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of S.W. White Lakes Plaza Drive. Three people were taken to police headquarters for questioning. There have been no reports of arrests.

• 3. Kristi A. Rodriguez, 39, of Chanute, who was shot and killed around 10:20 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the 3100 block of S.E. Bryant. Two other people were injured in the incident. Police said Devonta Miller, 28, of Topeka, and Harlee Borders, 21, of Marysville, were located Sunday afternoon, March 28, at a Manhattan apartment and were taken into custody without incident. Police said both Miller and Borders later were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with crimes that included first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated kidnapping; one count of aggravated burglary; and two counts of aggravated battery.

Individuals with information on any of the cases may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

