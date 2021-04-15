Whitson Elementary fifth-grader wins second place in KBI poster contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation made a stopped at Topeka’s Whitson Elementary on Thursday to congratulate fifth-grader Lillian Wiedwald for winning second place in their poster contest.

Lillian’s design was chosen from 96 others created by fifth-graders across the state to spread awareness about missing children in Kansas. According to Heidi Lynch of the KBI, there are currently about 300 children missing from the state.

Lillian received a certificate and an official KBI challenge coin for her achievement.

