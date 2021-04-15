Wednesday’s Child - Miguel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we feature kids who need to be adopted – we call them our Wednesday’s Children.

This week, we introduce you to a young man named Miguel. This 15-year-old loves to be outside playing basketball, hiking, camping, going on long walks and just exploring! When he has to be “inside,” Miguel spends his time playing video games.

Miguel is always looking to make new friends. He enjoys talking to people, in particular, older teens and adults. And, he loves to be helpful!

Miguel is hoping for adoptive parents who will communicate with him, and allow him to spend time outdoors and with friends. He would do best with a family who will see his potential, and give him guidance and one-on-one attention.

By the way, Miguel would also like a forever home with a pet!

If you’d like more information on Miguel, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.