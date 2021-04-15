Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Miguel

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we feature kids who need to be adopted – we call them our Wednesday’s Children.

This week, we introduce you to a young man named Miguel. This 15-year-old loves to be outside playing basketball, hiking, camping, going on long walks and just exploring! When he has to be “inside,” Miguel spends his time playing video games.

Miguel is always looking to make new friends. He enjoys talking to people, in particular, older teens and adults. And, he loves to be helpful!

Miguel is hoping for adoptive parents who will communicate with him, and allow him to spend time outdoors and with friends. He would do best with a family who will see his potential, and give him guidance and one-on-one attention.

By the way, Miguel would also like a forever home with a pet!

If you’d like more information on Miguel, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, cattle graze in a pasture against a backdrop of wind...
Kansas and Iowa senators say ‘no way’ to “Meatless Mondays” at federal agencies
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
Jeanie Evans
Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine
No serious injuries were reported when a car flipped onto its top early Tuesday in a ditch off...
No serious injuries when car flips in ditch off US-75 highway
TPD arrest man near Wanamaker/Huntoon
Topeka Police arrest man following ‘motorist disturbance’

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Miguel
Wednesday's Child - Miguel
Los Mandiles Rojos is participating in the Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week event. (April 14,...
Restaurant Week starts for Downtown Topeka businesses
"Rosa" Robotic Tool at Stormont Vail Hospital for total knee replacement surgery. (April 2, 2021)
Stormont Vail offering new technology for total knee replacements
Blind Tiger brews first all-Kansas beer in Topeka since prohibition