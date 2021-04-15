WATCH LIVE: Ribbon-cutting celebrates Hale Library re-opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A roof fire caused major damage to Kansas State University’s Hale Library back on May 22, 2018. Thursday, K-State celebrates the official grand re-opening with a virtual ribbon-cutting event. Click below to watch live at 6:30 PM:

Attendees are invited to “hear the inspiring story of Hale Library”. “The Tale of Hale: A Storytelling and Ribbon Cutting Celebration” will be a story narrated by proud K-Staters as we illustrate what is now a 21st century, next-generation library. Guests will include Dean of Libraries Lori Goetsch, President Richard Myers and K-State students.

Hale Library staff has long awaited this day: for repairs to be completed, the building fully re-opened, and everyone gathered to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting. Fire crews poured 400,000 gallons of water into putting the fire out. Beyond repairing the building, the university had to remove and restore 1.5 million books.

The first floor reopened to students and faculty in Fall 2019, with collaborative study spaces allowing for group study sessions. Library staff planned to start bringing books back in April 2020, but COVID-19 delayed the move.

