USD 475 officials participate in tabletop active violence training with multiple first responder agencies

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders with the Geary County School district met with members of multiple local first responding agencies on Wednesday afternoon as part of the annual training to be prepared in the event of an active violence situation.

Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Junction City Police Department, Grandview Plaza Police Department, Geary County Emergency Management, and Junction City Fire Department met with leaders of the Geary County School district.

The agencies worked together, talking out the actions they would take in the event of an active shooter event.

As part of the event, law enforcement along with school officials identifies some areas that need to be worked on to have a more efficient response to the possible violence.

“All we all are worried about is keeping kids safe, so the more, we’re never going to be as strong as the Sheriff’s office, as we are strong when we partner with the School District, partnered with the Police Department or the Fire Department. You’re always much more partnered than you are by yourself with this kind of stuff.” Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Daniel Jackson says.

Officials are planning to host a larger, in-person active violence exercise to allow school officials and law enforcement to act out the plans.

