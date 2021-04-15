Topeka Metro to continue to enforce mask usage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will continue to enforce the usage of masks on public transit.

Topeka Metro says while the Shawnee Co. Commission decided to allow the countywide mask mandate to expire on Thursday, April 15, at midnight, it will still continue to enforce the federal mask mandate for public transit.

According to Topeka Metro, the Transportation Safety Administration requires proper usage of face masks, per federal law. It said face masks are required to be worn at all times while riding the bus and on Topeka Metro property. It said failure to comply will result in the denial of boarding or removal and could result in other penalties.

“Topeka Metro’s primary focus is always safety and even if the federal mask mandate wasn’t in effect, wearing face masks while utilizing public transit is an effective safeguard for our passengers and employees,” said Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro general manager.

For over a year now, Topeka Metro said it has expanded the cleaning of buses, sanitizing, providing wipes and offering face masks to those why may have forgotten theirs. It said “ambussadors” were added to help clean the bus station, benches in the Quincy St. lot and on buses between runs.

“I think our passengers appreciate that we have created procedures to help protect them,” said Nugent. “We’ve received positive feedback from many who have thanked us for continuing service safely so they can get where they need to go during this pandemic.”

