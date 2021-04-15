Advertisement

Topeka man injured in car-semi crash early Thursday in southeast Kansas

A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday near Coffeyville in...
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday near Coffeyville in southeast Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:20 a.m. Thursday on US-169 highway, just south of Coffeyville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Dodge Caliber was northbound on US-169 when it crossed the center line.

A 2013 Freightliner semi-trailer that was southbound on US-169 then did an avoidance maneuver onto the southbound shoulder of the highway.

The Dodge then struck the semi, causing it to overturn in the east ditch, the patrol said. The semi was pulling two trailers, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Mark Fredrick Mikoleit, 62, of Topeka, suffered serious injuries in the crash, the patrol said. Mikoleit was transported to Joplin Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo. The patrol said Mikoleit was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Cordell Dondre Ramsey, 23, of Tulsa, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Ramsey was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austen Burris
Man arrested for setting fire to Topeka home
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
One in custody following altercation near car dealership
Atchison schools will no longer have Native American-themed mascots after action taken Monday...
Atchison schools remove Native American-themed mascots
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes

Latest News

Police responded to an incident in which a possible shooting was reported Thursday morning at...
Police respond to incident Thursday morning at central Topeka apartment building
Early-morning car fire in East Topeka under investigation
As seen on Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas - VOD - clipped version
As seen on Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas - VOD - clipped version