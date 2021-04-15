Topeka man injured in car-semi crash early Thursday in southeast Kansas

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Thursday in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:20 a.m. Thursday on US-169 highway, just south of Coffeyville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Dodge Caliber was northbound on US-169 when it crossed the center line.

A 2013 Freightliner semi-trailer that was southbound on US-169 then did an avoidance maneuver onto the southbound shoulder of the highway.

The Dodge then struck the semi, causing it to overturn in the east ditch, the patrol said. The semi was pulling two trailers, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Mark Fredrick Mikoleit, 62, of Topeka, suffered serious injuries in the crash, the patrol said. Mikoleit was transported to Joplin Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo. The patrol said Mikoleit was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Cordell Dondre Ramsey, 23, of Tulsa, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Ramsey was wearing a seat belt.

