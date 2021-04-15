Thursday forecast: Dry today with more clouds, rain by tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With more cloud cover today, most spots will be in the mid-upper 50s. It does remain dry with rain developing tonight and continuing tomorrow. Models are hinting this storm system will bring at least 0.50″ for most spots.

The biggest uncertainty remains for Saturday on whether or not rain lingers. If it does it’ll be isolated and light, the heaviest rain is still expected during the day on Friday especially in the afternoon.

The other aspects of the forecast to keep an eye on is the potential for frost Sunday morning especially if we get some breaks in the cloud cover. Then the focus for the next storm system is from a cold front Monday night. This will come with the potential for a rain/snow mix and even the chance for accumulating snow. Way too early to get into specifics like how much so keep checking back daily on the trends from the models with specific totals as early as Sunday evening if not Monday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Early sun but doesn’t last long with clouds quickly increasing giving way to mostly cloudy skies late this morning into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain after 10pm, better chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain will be likely for much of the day. Highs for many will be stuck in the 40s, low 50s for some spots. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

As rain winds down Friday night there still may be a few hit and miss showers into at least early Saturday morning. It is worth mentioning our in house model indicates some isolated rain showers developing in the afternoon however that is the only model that hints at that scenario so with all that said, will keep it dry in the 8 day for now. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday may end up being the warmest day of the next 8 with highs around 60° however with that said models differ on the timing of a cold front, whether it comes through during the day Monday or Monday night. So we could either have a drop in temperatures in the afternoon or even warm up in the mid-upper 60s if the front pushes through Monday night. Will keep it more in the middle and an average between the two models at 60° for the 8 day and adjust when models are in more agreement.

Models also differ on whether or not precipitation develops Monday night but if it does there is a chance for snow to mix in with the rain so will keep that going in the 8 day and will keep it rain Tuesday if precipitation lingers. Another storm system is expected by next Thursday into Thursday night.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely on Friday, uncertainty for Saturday but if rain does linger into Saturday it will be isolated with most spots dry.

The risk for frost returns as early as Sunday morning with more opportunities next week. Also keeping an eye on the chance for light snow Monday night as well. Way too soon to get into specifics but something to keep in mind NOT to do too much in your gardens for a while.



