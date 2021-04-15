Special Olympics supporters receive new Legacy Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Special Olympics Kansas has introduced the Legacy Award to recognize individuals who have significantly contributed to the organization throughout hits history.

According to SOKS, Legacy Award winners “have championed the mission of Special Olympics -- to give children and adults with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship, their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.”

Eleven SOKS supporters for the 2021 inaugural class. They rang from past CEOs to the creates of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

“We believe in celebrating our tradition and our building blocks that have given us such a great organization,” said Special Olympics Kansas CEO and President John Lair. “There are so many unsung heroes that have given so much time and effort into making us what we are today. I believe that honoring these individuals is important for the growth of Special Olympics Kansas. We have so many great legends and advocates for Special Olympics Kansas whose legacy will never be forgotten. Congratulations to our inaugural class of 2021.”

