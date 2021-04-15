SNCO COVID score climbs to ‘moderate’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An increase in COVID cases and the stress it’s causing area hospitals is causing concern among Shawnee County Heath Officials.

In the weekly COVID-19 Community Indicator Report (for the period between 4/4/21 and 4/10/21), Shawnee County increased 5 points, from a 2 last week to a 7 this week.

Health officials say the rise is due to the 22% climb in weekly COVID cases, as well as the Hospital Stress Index, which is now considered ‘High.’

The county’s ‘percent positive test’ ranking remained in the low zone, coming in at 3.2%. Up from 3.1% the previous week.

