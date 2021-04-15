Advertisement

SNCO COVID score climbs to ‘moderate’

In the weekly COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, Shawnee County increased 5 points, from a 2 last week to a 7 this week.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An increase in COVID cases and the stress it’s causing area hospitals is causing concern among Shawnee County Heath Officials.

In the weekly COVID-19 Community Indicator Report (for the period between 4/4/21 and 4/10/21), Shawnee County increased 5 points, from a 2 last week to a 7 this week.

Health officials say the rise is due to the 22% climb in weekly COVID cases, as well as the Hospital Stress Index, which is now considered ‘High.’

The county’s ‘percent positive test’ ranking remained in the low zone, coming in at 3.2%. Up from 3.1% the previous week.

