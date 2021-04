TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission will not extend its facemask ordinance.

The Shawnee County Commission took no action on its facemask ordinance. The ordinance is set to expire at midnight on Thursday, April 15.

Facemasks will only be required in the Shawnee Co. Health Department and the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.