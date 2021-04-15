Advertisement

Shawnee Co. plans to open all pools on time

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation plans to open all of its pools on time in 2021.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says each year it opens the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend. While it said its pools opened a month late in 2020, it said it plans to open on time in 2021.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. pools include the following:

  • Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center - SW 6th and Gage Blvd.
  • Dornwood Spray Park - 2500 SE Highland Ave.
  • Garfield Pool - 1600 NE Quincy St.
  • Hillcrest Pool - 1800 SE 21st St.
  • Jackson Spray Park - SE 8th and Lake St.
  • Midwest Health Aquatic Center - 2201 SW Urish Rd.
  • Oakland Pool - 801 NE Poplar St.
  • Rossville Community Swimming Pool - 714 Main St., Rossville
  • Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center - 300 NE 43rd St.

