Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Luke Boyden

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Royal Valley’s Luke Boyden.

Luke’s been involved with basketball and track for four years for the Panthers.

Outside of athletics, Boyden’s involved in National Honor Society, Kansas Board of Regents Scholar, Band, Scholars Bowl, Fishing Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Church Youth Group, Track Leadership Council, Student Council, HYPE (Helping Your Peers Excel Initiative), Jackson County Youth Coalition, Royal Valley Site Council, RESIST

Luke has a 3.98 GPA and plans on studying mechanical engineering at Kansas State.

