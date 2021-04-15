Advertisement

Preliminary hearing to be held for man charged with involuntary manslaughter after Polk accident

Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man charged in the SW 5th and Polk accident that claimed the life of an infant is set for a preliminary hearing.

Troy Vsetecka will head to court on June 18. He faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and leaving the scene of an accident, among several others.

Authorities say Vsetecka was speeding down the wrong lane on Polk when he collided with another vehicle. The wreck killed an infant and sent three other people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The District Attorney’s Office says Vsetecka ran from the scene and hid in a nearby house before being taken into custody.

