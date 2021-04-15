Advertisement

Police responding to disturbance at central Topeka apartment building

Police were responding to a possible shooting Thursday morning at an apartment building at S.W. 12th and Polk.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were responding to a report of a disturbance and a possible shooting early Thursday at a central Topeka apartment building.

The incident was reported around 7:45 a.m. at an apartment building at the southwest corner of S.W. 12th and Polk.

Initial reports indicated a woman was heard screaming in a unit at the complex and that there may have been a single gunshot at that address.

Police, Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance personnel were responding to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

