Police responding to disturbance at central Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were responding to a report of a disturbance and a possible shooting early Thursday at a central Topeka apartment building.

The incident was reported around 7:45 a.m. at an apartment building at the southwest corner of S.W. 12th and Polk.

Initial reports indicated a woman was heard screaming in a unit at the complex and that there may have been a single gunshot at that address.

Police, Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance personnel were responding to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

