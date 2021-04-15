No injuries reported when car catches fire on I-70 east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a vehicle caught fire late Wednesday on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday about six miles east of the East Topeka Toll Plaza.

The location was near the Shawnee-Douglas county line.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the incident affected the left westbond lane on the highway.

The blaze was extinguished and the roadway was reported reopened as of around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

