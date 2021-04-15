Advertisement

No injuries reported when car catches fire on I-70 east of Topeka

A vehicle fire was reported late Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike just east of...
A vehicle fire was reported late Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike just east of Topeka, authorities said. No injuries were reported.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a vehicle caught fire late Wednesday on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday about six miles east of the East Topeka Toll Plaza.

The location was near the Shawnee-Douglas county line.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the incident affected the left westbond lane on the highway.

The blaze was extinguished and the roadway was reported reopened as of around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austen Burris
Man arrested for setting fire to Topeka home
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
Atchison schools will no longer have Native American-themed mascots after action taken Monday...
Atchison schools remove Native American-themed mascots
Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
One in custody following altercation near car dealership
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
First Alert Cool
Thursday forecast: Dry today with more clouds, rain by tomorrow
Heavier rain south of I-70
Dry today, rain tonight
his week’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Royal Valley’s Luke Boyden.
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Royal Valley's Luke Boyden