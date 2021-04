TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Secretary of the Kansas Department of Labor will be sworn in on Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly’s Office says Amber Shultz, Kansas Department of Labor Secretary-appointee, will be sworn in as Secretary on Friday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m.

If you cannot view our video player, click HERE or watch along on our Facebook Live.

