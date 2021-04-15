Advertisement

Missouri needs Kan. help to make daylight saving permanent

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led state House on Wednesday advanced a proposal to make daylight saving time permanent.

Lawmakers in a voice vote gave the bill initial approval. It needs another full House vote to move to the Senate for consideration.

Federal law prevents states from moving to daylight saving time permanently, so the Missouri bill would only take effect if Congress changes federal law.

The change would only kick in for Missouri when three neighboring states also decide to permanently switch to daylight saving time. Arkansas and Tennessee are the only two states bordering Missouri to pass similar legislation so far.

In total, 15 states have adopted legislation or a resolution to stop the twice-a-year time shift, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Bill sponsor Rep. Chris Sander, a Lone Jack Republican, humorously emphasized to lawmakers that the switch wouldn’t mean less daylight.

“A yes vote by any means will not change the number of minutes of daylight on any day,” he said.

Some skeptics questioned whether permanently adopting daylight saving time will mean school children have to wait for morning buses in the dark.

Similar measures for years have failed to pass Missouri’s Legislature.

