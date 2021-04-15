Mercy’s No-Gala Gala raises over $90,000 for Ascension Via Christi, surpasses goal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mercy Community Health Foundation’s No-Gala Gala fundraiser surpassed its $90,000 goal.

Mercy Community Health Foundation says its No-Gala Gala online fundraiser proceeds totaled $90,887, which exceeded its goal of $90,000.

According to the Foundation, the 10-day online fundraiser was a substitute for its in-person gala that is usually held in February.

The Foundation said proceeds from the event fund critical patient care devices, including high-flow nasal cannulas equipment and BiPAP machines. It said the funds also aid the purchase of four ventilators for ICU patient rooms at Ascension Via Christi Hosptial in Manhattan. It said now all ICU rooms at the hospital are equipped with ventilators when previously, the hospital needed to rent ventilators during high demand due to COVID-19.

“The pandemic has demonstrated more than ever before the importance of our local full-service hospital being well-equipped and staffed to save lives,” said Tina Rockhold, Mercy Community Health Foundation senior development director. “We are grateful for the tremendous support from our donors and our community to ensure Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan is prepared to care for the variety of patients’ needs for decades to come.”

According to the Foundation, it has funded over $231,000 pandemic-related expenses at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.

The Foundation said donations to the Mercy No-Gala Gala benefit Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. It said a total of $41,000 in matching funds were provided by Memorial Hospital Association, Jack Goldstein Charitable Trust, Mark and Ann Knackendoffel, The Trust Company and SPS Companies, Inc.

