McDonald’s restaurants in Topeka to hire 200 new employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Not only 200 more here but McDonald’s plans to hire nearly 1,500 workers across the state of Kansas.

‘We are kicking off spring here and things getting back to normal with a statewide hiring initiative through McDonald’s to hire 200 people here in Topeka and 1,500 throughout the state of Kansas and we are going to kick that off with a four-day hiring event next week April 21-24,″ Kevin Dobski.

If you plan to attend the hiring event, this is what to expect:

“We know a lot of people are eager to get back to work and as things to reopen locally here in Topeka, we want to give people all the information about McDonald’s being a safe place to work and get back to work and it’s a people-first business and gives our new hires so skills they’ll never forget,” he said.

The chain says it needs more employees to keep up with customers’ pandemic food demands.

“As things start to reopen the demand for convenience and drive-thru and contactless service is amped up and our goal is to open the lobbies back up,” said Dobski.

McDonald’s has issued many precautions to keep those employees safe -- if working in a public restaurant during this time is a concern for them.

“We have hourly, daily, and weekly sanitization steps that we follow and have implemented plastic so you can socially distance so we have barriers to make sure everyone is safe and secure and masks are still required for our crew and customers because that is our number one priority is their safety,” he said.

