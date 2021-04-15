Advertisement

Manhattan is preparing to install flood hazard warning signs

Cars stranded during a flood in Manhattan.
Cars stranded during a flood in Manhattan.(KWCH)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Manhattan officials are preparing to install flood hazard warning signs, “When Flooded Turn Around Don’t Drown.” It is part of the effort for the Wildcat Creek Flood Plain Management Plan.

City staff received a favorable reaction to the project from the City Commission on Tuesday. Signs will be located first in flood-prone areas near Wildcat Creek, and more can be added at locations in the future as the need is identified. Commissioner Linda Morse noted that it’s an important message,” in this low-lying surrounded by river community.”

A map was outlined showing where signs can be placed in the public right of way in order of priority including areas where floodwater can get three deep or move faster than three feet per second, and areas where it is one or the other including three feet deep or faster than three feet per second.

Signs will be placed where motorists can see them and then back their vehicle out of that location.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Austen Burris
Man arrested for setting fire to Topeka home
Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
One in custody following altercation near car dealership
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes

Latest News

Corp of Engineer campgrounds at Milford Lake open
Live at Five
Our H&R Block tax expert helps us concentrate on what we need to get our taxes filed.
At 4: This April 15th, Robbie Arney says to focus on getting your taxes finished
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Amber Schultz as the new Secretary of KDOL.
New KDOL Secretary to be sworn in on Friday
Mercy’s No-Gala Gala raises over $90,000 for Ascension Via Christi, surpasses goal