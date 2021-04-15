Manhattan is preparing to install flood hazard warning signs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Manhattan officials are preparing to install flood hazard warning signs, “When Flooded Turn Around Don’t Drown.” It is part of the effort for the Wildcat Creek Flood Plain Management Plan.

City staff received a favorable reaction to the project from the City Commission on Tuesday. Signs will be located first in flood-prone areas near Wildcat Creek, and more can be added at locations in the future as the need is identified. Commissioner Linda Morse noted that it’s an important message,” in this low-lying surrounded by river community.”

A map was outlined showing where signs can be placed in the public right of way in order of priority including areas where floodwater can get three deep or move faster than three feet per second, and areas where it is one or the other including three feet deep or faster than three feet per second.

Signs will be placed where motorists can see them and then back their vehicle out of that location.

