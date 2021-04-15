Advertisement

Long-time Special Olympics Kansas Supporters receive newly introduced Legacy Award

Special Olympics banner for Law Enforcement Torch Run (File photo 2020)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new award honors those who have contributed greatly to the history of Special Olympics of Kansas.

The organization’s Legacy Award will recognize the “outstanding individuals” who have championed the mission of Special Olympics. That is to “give children and adults with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.” The news came in a release from the organization Thursday.

The 2021 inaugural class is made up of 11 long-time SOKS supporters--ranging from past CEOs to the creators of the Law Enforcement Torch Run – the largest fundraising group for SOKS.

“We believe in celebrating our tradition and our building blocks that have given us such a great organization,” said Special Olympics Kansas CEO and President John Lair. “There are so many unsung heroes that have given so much time and effort into making us what we are today. I believe that honoring these individuals is important for the growth of Special Olympics Kansas. We have so many great legends and advocates for Special Olympics Kansas whose legacy will never be forgotten. Congratulations to our inaugural class of 2021.”

The 2021 inaugural Legacy Award class:

  • Richard LaMunyon
  • Chuck Watson
  • Kirk Miles
  • Dave Lindstrom
  • Glen Grunwald
  • John Cassidy
  • Gene Mudd
  • Scott Wedman
  • Laura Spears
  • Chris Hahn
  • Betty Boone

