Kansas sheriff’s deputy arrested on domestic violence counts

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy was arrested this week on suspicion of several counts in a domestic violence case.

Tyler Brooks was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence battery, domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal damage to property, police said. The charges stemmed from an incident involving a live-in intimate partner of the deputy’s, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Brooks has been employed by the sheriff’s office for eight years, the release said. He has been suspended without pay.

A publicly-listed telephone number for Brooks could not be found Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.