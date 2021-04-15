Advertisement

Kansas sheriff’s deputy arrested on domestic violence counts

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy was arrested this week on suspicion of several counts in a domestic violence case.

Tyler Brooks was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence battery, domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal damage to property, police said. The charges stemmed from an incident involving a live-in intimate partner of the deputy’s, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Brooks has been employed by the sheriff’s office for eight years, the release said. He has been suspended without pay.

A publicly-listed telephone number for Brooks could not be found Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austen Burris
Man arrested for setting fire to Topeka home
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
One in custody following altercation near car dealership
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes
Atchison schools will no longer have Native American-themed mascots after action taken Monday...
Atchison schools remove Native American-themed mascots

Latest News

Twelve new officers joined the Topeka Police Department this week.
Ceremony honors 12 new officers for Topeka Police Department
Ex-police chief in central Kansas convicted in stalking case
USD 475 says Junction City High School Senior Elyse Nguyen has been accepted to Yale.
Junction City student to attend Yale in the fall
Kansas Sen. Marshall votes no on advancing hate crimes bill
Military spouses may soon see reciprocity of state licenses