K-State basketball welcomes newest transfer from Wake Forest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State basketball team welcomed a transfer, Ismael Massoud, to the program Thursday.

Head Coach Bruce Weber announced the signing of Massoud from Wake Forest to a Financial Aid Agreement on Thursday.

Massoud will have three years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted fall and winter sport student-athletes an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the fifth addition to the 2021-22 team, joining fellow transfers Markquis Nowell from Little Rock and Mark Smith from Missouri, who signed with the Wildcats earlier this month. K-State writes that at 6′8′ and 200 lbs, the combo guard from Wake Forest played 53 games and started eight of them from 2019-2021.

Massoud is a former Top 150 recruit out The MacDuffie School in Granby, Mass. “We’re really happy to sign a player like Ismael, and we welcome him and his family to K-State,” said Weber. “We weren’t sure if we were going to fill the last (scholarship) spot. However, when we started recruiting Ismael, we felt he was too good to turn down. When we took a long look at our team needs and what we lost, we thought that he filled in perfectly in our needs in the front court.”

