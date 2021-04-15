Advertisement

Junction City student to attend Yale in the fall

USD 475 says Junction City High School Senior Elyse Nguyen has been accepted to Yale.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A product of the Geary Co. school district will be attending a prestigious Ivy League school after graduating high school.

USD 475 says Junction City High School Senior Elyse Nguyen has been accepted to Yale. She will start classes at the university in the Fall 2021 semester.

The district says she also received around $86,000 in scholarships.

Nguyen has attended Geary County Schools since pre-kindergarten and says she plans on studying biomedical engineering.

“I’ve always had an interest in engineering because I’ve always liked to design, invent, be innovative and with biomedical engineering, I also get to include the biology side of that because I also have a big passion for medicine and life sciences,” Nguyen said.

