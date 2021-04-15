Advertisement

Ichabods ready to take the field for first time in over a year

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 15, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabod football team is looking forward to their first football game in more than 500 days.

They will travel west to take on the Colorado School of Mines. COVID-19 has impacted division two football and the Ichabod’s felt all of it. Head coach Craig Schurig said at their practice Thursday, they’re ready to go and compete.

“Just like hey, we’ve put some work in now we get to show what we can do and you get to perform and have fun with it. Football is a cool sport where you have some intensity to it some physical-ness to it and let that show why you love the game,” he said.

After their scrimmage last Saturday, he said they need to be more consistent on the offensive side of the ball and said this past week of practices was good to see them compete and get ready to play again.

The Colorado School of Mines announced Thursday afternoon that there will be no spectators or tailgating allowed for the scrimmage.

The scrimmage will conclude Washburn’s spring season.

