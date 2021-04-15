Advertisement

Grand opening is celebrated for Chez Matou

Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce officials celebrate the opening of the Chez Matou food...
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce officials celebrate the opening of the Chez Matou food truck on April 15, 2021.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Chez Matou celebrated the grand opening of its food truck this week with a ribbon-cutting.

Chez Matou has been serving the Junction City area since 2018 and began serving from the food truck in 2021. Chez Matou serves Haitian cuisine “cooked with love”. Martine Chery, the owner, has a passion for cooking and sharing the food she grew up with in Haiti.

The food truck is currently located on the southwest corner of Washington & 18th Streets and will also be at the Grub & Grooves event on April 30th

22 of the 136 variant cases in Kansas have been in Shawnee Co.
Shawnee Co. Health Officials present concerns on COVID-19 variants
Mcdonald's in Topeka to hire 200 people
McDonald’s restaurants in Topeka to hire 200 new employees
(Source: k-state.edu)
WATCH LIVE: Ribbon-cutting celebrates Hale Library re-opening