🎥 Gov. launches COVID-19 vaccine equity taskforce

The launch of the Vaccine Equity Taskforce serves as another step toward vaccine equity in Kansas.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (JC Post) - Governor Laura Kelly kicked off the first COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Taskforce meeting on Wednesday to promote equitable vaccine distribution in vulnerable communities across Kansas. By engaging leaders across diverse organizations – including physicians, nurses, community organizers, faith leaders, and researchers -- state and local public health can promote the importance of working together to vaccinate Kansans at the highest risk for COVID-19.

“Disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates are an urgent issue that must be addressed in Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It’s an issue that affects communities large and small -- urban and rural. The quicker we can get all Kansans vaccinated – the quicker we can get back to school, back to work and back to normal.”

The group is tasked with breaking down barriers about vaccinations, such as access, transportation, language barriers, or misinformation; and providing information and messages that resonate with Kansans who have questions about the vaccine.

The Kelly administration has been developing solutions to improve vaccination rates at high risk for COVID-19 – such as those working in the meatpacking industry – as well as in socially vulnerable Hispanic, Black, and Native American communities. In collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, this effort is spearheaded by Dr. Marci Nielsen, Chief Adviser to the Governor for COVID-19 Coordination and Dr. Ximena Garcia, Special Adviser to the Governor for COVID-19 Vaccination Equity.

The launch of the Vaccine Equity Taskforce serves as another step toward vaccine equity.

Dr. Ximena Garcia will lead the equity Taskforce. To find the video of the first meeting please click here.

The Taskforce is comprised of the following individuals:

  1. Allison DeGroff – Kansas HealthCare Collaborative
  2. Andrea Perdomo-Morales – Vibrant Health
  3. Annette Graham – Central Plains Area Agency on Aging
  4. Broderick Crawford – NBC Community Development Corporation
  5. Camille Childers – Wichita State University
  6. Chris Howell – Office of Native American Affairs
  7. Dan Leong - Immunize Kansas Coalition
  8. Connie Satzler – Immunize Kansas Coalition
  9. David Jordan – United Methodists Health Ministry Fund
  10. Dorothy Hughes – University of Kansas School of Medicine
  11. Allen Greiner – Wyandotte County Health Officer
  12. Shalaunda K. Gray – Interhab
  13. Ed O’Malley – The Kansas Leadership Center
  14. Edith Gaines – Shawnee County Health Department
  15. Erica Andrade – El Centro
  16. Jennifer Sutherlin – MARC
  17. Joan Duwve – KDHE
  18. John Carney – Center for Practical Bioethics
  19. Judy Bellome – AARP
  20. Kelly Sommers – Kansas State Nurse Association
  21. Kenya Cox – Kansas African American Affairs Commission
  22. Kristi Zukovich – Kansas Health Foundation
  23. Kristina Simmons – Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Physician
  24. Mang Sonna – Bethel Neighborhood Center
  25. Mariana Ramirez – Juntos Center for Advancing Latino Health
  26. Martha Gabehart – Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns
  27. Nicole Garner – Unified Government Public Health Department
  28. Paul Kruz – Wichita Police Department
  29. Rachel Monger – LeadingAge Kansas
  30. Tony Carter – Salem Missionary Baptist Church
  31. Shannon Olsen – Kansas Office of Refugees
  32. Tarah Remington – AAFP
  33. Virgil Watson Jr. – South Kansas Medical Center
  34. Audé Negrete – Kansas Hispanic-Latino American Affairs Commission
  35. Bruce Chladny – Kansas Association of Counties
  36. Chad Austin – Kansas Hospital Association
  37. Melissa Rooker – Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund
  38. Aaron Dunkel – Kansas Pharmacists Association
  39. Alice Weingartner – Community Care Network of Kansas
  40. Ernestor De La Rosa – Kansas Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity & Justice
  41. Brad Neuenswander – Kansas Department of Education
  42. Janis DeBoer – KDADS
  43. Jerry Jones – Blue Cross Blue Shield of KC
  44. Kate Watson – Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition
  45. Michelle Ponce – Association of Community Mental Health Center
  46. Rachelle Colombo – Kansas Medical Society

