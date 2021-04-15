Advertisement

Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau office cleared for air-quality check

Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau employees have moved to temporary quarters after...
Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau employees have moved to temporary quarters after air-quality concerns in their Junction City office, according to the JCPost.(JCPost)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees at the Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau moved to temporary quarters in another building this week after concerns about air quality at their office.

According to the JCPost, staff members moved out of their offices at 222 W. 6th in Junction City because of concerns about the air quality in their section of the building.

County officials said the employees had been experiencing nose, throat and mouth irritation.

Air quality was tested Wednesday and no problems with carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide were detected, according to the JCPost.

Geary County Public Works Director Corey Trumpp said samples also were taken for three different kinds of molds.

Results are expected back in the next few days.

In the meantime, Convention and Visitors Bureau staff members are temporarily working in the conference room at the Geary County Office Building.

