Eddie Sutton to be inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will be one of three presenters for Eddie Sutton at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Sutton, a four-time national coach of the year who amassed 806 career victories in a 37 seasons of college coaching, is one of nine individuals being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 enshrinement ceremony was delayed until May 2021.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 15, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the hall announced Thursday.

“I was deeply touched when the Sutton family reached out to me to be a presenter,” Self said. “I spent three years with Coach Sutton and the things we do every day here at Kansas are things that he taught us and taught me.”

Self was an assistant coach under Sutton while at Oklahoma State for three seasons from 1990-91 to 1992-93. While on Sutton’s staff, Self was part of one Big Eight regular-season title and three NCAA Tournament teams, including two Sweet 16 squads.

“It was so special watching him galvanize the Oklahoma State community,” Self said. “Coach Sutton brought so much joy to so many. All of his former players and coaches take great pride in his induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame.”

Also presenting Sutton with Self is John Calipari and Sidney Moncrief.

The Class of 2020 inductees include:

Sutton

Longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann

18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant

10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings

15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan

15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection Kevin Garnett

Three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor Kim Mulkey

Five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens

Two-time NBA Champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Self was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2017.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.