Eat the Frog to host grand opening in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Eat The Grog Fitness Studio will host its grand opening on Saturday, April 24.

Eat the Frog Fitness says it will host a grand opening at 1316 Westloop Pl. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. IT said the ribbon-cutting will begin at 11:30 a.m. and end at noon. It said feature speakers include Bryan Clay, founder and gold medal Olympian, Joe Culver, founder and CEO, Bill Snyder, K-State Hall of Fame football coach, Ross Metheny, owner, and Jason Smith, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Eat the Frog said its mission is to be the most personalized group training experience in the world. It said its heart-rate-based functional training includes three session types: cardio, strength and agility. It said the training is designed to be the most effective and efficient workout for all fitness levels.

The fitness studio said it is a locally owned franchise that provides a simple, powerful and personal approach to the fitness industry. It said it is the only group training experience that combines the science of the human body and athletic-inspired workouts for personalized results. With its technology, it said it is able to mesh the best of personal training with the community of a small group.

Eat the Frog said the Manhattan studio is the home studio for the Midwest with franchise opportunities available in Kansas City, Topeka, Lawrence, Wichita and more.

