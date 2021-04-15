Early-morning car fire in East Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning car fire Thursday in East Topeka is under investigation.

Crews were called at 5:47 a.m. to the 200 block of S.E. Kellam on a report of a car on fire.

First-arriving crews found a white Ford Taurus station wagon on fire.

The blaze was quickly extinguished.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire and whether it was intentionally set.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become availalble.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.