Advertisement

Early-morning car fire in East Topeka under investigation

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning car fire Thursday in East Topeka is under investigation.

Crews were called at 5:47 a.m. to the 200 block of S.E. Kellam on a report of a car on fire.

First-arriving crews found a white Ford Taurus station wagon on fire.

The blaze was quickly extinguished.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire and whether it was intentionally set.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become availalble.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austen Burris
Man arrested for setting fire to Topeka home
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
One in custody following altercation near car dealership
Atchison schools will no longer have Native American-themed mascots after action taken Monday...
Atchison schools remove Native American-themed mascots
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes

Latest News

Police were responding to a possible shooting Thursday morning at an apartment building at S.W....
Police responding to disturbance at central Topeka apartment building
Early-morning car fire in East Topeka under investigation
As seen on Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas - VOD - clipped version
Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau employees have moved to temporary quarters after...
Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau office cleared for air-quality check