Corp of Engineer campgrounds at Milford Lake open

MILFORD LAKE, Kan. (JC Post) - Milford Lake Corp of Engineer campgrounds opened Thursday. Boll Whitworth, Operations Project Manager, noted that some loops in different campgrounds will remain closed because repairs from the 2019 flooding are not yet complete. “Loop B at West Rolling Hills, Farnum Creek and Curtis Creek will be closed still for flood repairs.”

The Corps manages five campgrounds at Milford Reservoir. Necessary repairs ranged from the rebuilding of camping pads with new gravel, fire rings to repairs to water lines. Some electrical repairs also remain to be done.

Whitworth noted that this year the Corps will go to a cashless system. Rangers will not collect fees. “Basically you reserve your site online. " Go to recreation.gov and reserve a site or you call a telephone number once you reach an open site and reserve it in that method. “Avoidance of money transfer is one of the relics of COVID and also it’s just a way to make things a little more efficient, said Whitworth.

On visitation that could occur this year at the lake, Whitworth feels it could be up but he also said the campgrounds are popular destinations regardless of COVID-19. “But I do think because of the restrictions of the past year we may get a few more yes.”

