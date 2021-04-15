Advertisement

Ceremony honors 12 new officers for Topeka Police Department

Twelve new officers joined the Topeka Police Department this week.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Twelve new officers this week officially joined the Topeka Police Department.

The officers graduated from the Topeka Police Department’s Academy, a training program which was conducted over the past 24 weeks.

A ceremony honoring the graduates took place Wednesday afternoon at the Nickell Memorial Armory, 2722 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The eight men and four women in the class were sworn in as Topeka police officers during the ceremony.

Among the guest speakers at the ceremony was Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

According to a Topeka Police Department Facebook post, the recent graduates “will now begin their extensive field training program.”

A number of people posted congratulations, words of support and prayers for the graduates on the police department’s Facebook page.

