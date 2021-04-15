Advertisement

12-year-old Kansas City child fatally shot in Leavenworth

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 12-year-old child from Kansas City was killed in a shooting at a Leavenworth pharmacy, police said.

Leavenworth officers responded Wednesday evening to several reports of a shooting at a Kare pharmacy, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. No victims were found but officers recovered several shell casings at the site, The Kansas City Star reported.

About an hour later, Kansas City police reported a family had arrived at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with a 12-year-old child who had been shot. The child was declared dead at the hospital.

Kitchens said police determined the child had been shot in Leavenworth.

Three suspects, a 25-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, all from Leavenworth, were arrested early Thursday in Leavenworth, Kitchens said.

No names or further details have been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Austen Burris
Man arrested for setting fire to Topeka home
Jim Clark Auto World (29th and Kansas Ave.)
One in custody following altercation near car dealership
A surveillance image shows the person suspected of gluing an ATM at an Envista Credit Union.
Police looking for man who glued Envista ATM
You'll soon be required to dial the area code when calling someone in the 785 and 620 area codes.
10-digit dialing requirement to affect 785 and 620 area codes

Latest News

USDA cancels Farmers to Family Food Box Program
Missouri needs Kan. help to make daylight saving permanent
The launch of the Vaccine Equity Taskforce serves as another step toward vaccine equity in...
🎥 Gov. launches COVID-19 vaccine equity taskforce
Kelly calls Kan. ban on trans athletes a ‘job killer,’ hints at veto
Interpretive signs at Skyline Park will be dedicated by Potawatomie Nation leadership on April...
Potawatomi Nation to dedicate interpretive signs in Skyline Park